EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 380,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.31% of Enerflex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enerflex by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Enerflex by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFXT opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $838.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

