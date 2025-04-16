Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 82,306 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,306 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Baidu worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

