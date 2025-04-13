Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Buys 531 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $184.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

