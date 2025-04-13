Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WFC opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFCFree Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

