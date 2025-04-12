Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $490.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

