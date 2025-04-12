Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.
Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.83 and a 200 day moving average of $288.79.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
