SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Westpark Capital

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Westpark Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
SpringBig Price Performance
Shares of SBIG stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.65. SpringBig has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
SpringBig Company Profile
