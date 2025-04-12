SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Westpark Capital

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Westpark Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SpringBig Price Performance

Shares of SBIG stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.65. SpringBig has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

