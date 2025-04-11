Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,514 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

