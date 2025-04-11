iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 3.21% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 658.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $89.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $94.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

