Trexquant Investment LP Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

