Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,306 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,244,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,839,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,682,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

