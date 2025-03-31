Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.