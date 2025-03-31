JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,024,839 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.61% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $322,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBND opened at $45.50 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

