Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Drops By 25.0%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $566.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

