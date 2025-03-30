TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TORM by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,273,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 439.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TORM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 262,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

TORM Price Performance

TORM stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. TORM has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TORM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Stories

