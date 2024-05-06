World Mobile Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $186.43 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $186.43 million and $1.85 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00058765 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001078 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,094,064 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

