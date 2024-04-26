Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 4,072 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,647,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 141,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,188. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

