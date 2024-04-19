Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share.

TRV stock opened at $210.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.39.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

