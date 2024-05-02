Rosenblatt Securities Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.05.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 15.3 %

SWKS stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

