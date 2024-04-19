B. Riley Lowers Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $193.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $162.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average of $163.32. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,126,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.