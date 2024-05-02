Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.43. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 97.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 324.14%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,700,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $576,397,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,027,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

