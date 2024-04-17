SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $167.60. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.