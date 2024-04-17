Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $130.21 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $130.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,440,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,426,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00578027 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
