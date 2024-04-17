Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of CRH worth $29,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in CRH by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

