KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. 1,968,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

