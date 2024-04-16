Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.38. 940,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,621. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,036 shares of company stock worth $102,813,921. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

