Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everpure by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Everpure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everpure by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Everpure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Everpure by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Everpure Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. Everpure, Inc. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $100.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everpure ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Everpure had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Barclays boosted their price target on Everpure from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everpure from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Everpure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Everpure from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

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About Everpure

(Free Report)

Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

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