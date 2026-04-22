Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $33,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,620,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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