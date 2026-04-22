Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Buys 4,219 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 251.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 0.7% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 64.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,821 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Shopify by 92.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Shopify by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,828,000 after purchasing an additional 973,132 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth $140,930,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Shopify by 1,232.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 787,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,796,000 after purchasing an additional 728,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

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Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Long‑term bullish take: an investor profile calls Shopify a “great long‑term investment,” reinforcing buy‑and‑hold narratives that support upside over time. Article Title

Long‑term bullish take: an investor profile calls Shopify a “great long‑term investment,” reinforcing buy‑and‑hold narratives that support upside over time. Positive Sentiment: Featured as a top Canadian long‑term pick, adding retail/institutional interest from value/idea lists that can support accumulation. Article Title

Featured as a top Canadian long‑term pick, adding retail/institutional interest from value/idea lists that can support accumulation. Positive Sentiment: Performance reminder: commentary noting Shopify’s multi‑decade‑like CAGR since IPO highlights durable growth metrics that attract long‑term investors. Article Title

Performance reminder: commentary noting Shopify’s multi‑decade‑like CAGR since IPO highlights durable growth metrics that attract long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: New analyst reports and coverage mention Shopify alongside other big names — attention can increase volatility but direction depends on the specific ratings. Article Title

New analyst reports and coverage mention Shopify alongside other big names — attention can increase volatility but direction depends on the specific ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary in investor letters notes both Shopify’s strong long‑run return and broader economic risks (inflation, rates) — a mixed signal for near‑term performance. Article Title

Macro commentary in investor letters notes both Shopify’s strong long‑run return and broader economic risks (inflation, rates) — a mixed signal for near‑term performance. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term downward pressure: a Zacks piece explains why SHOP underperformed the broader market today—factors cited include profit‑taking, high valuation, macro rate/inflation concerns, and technical resistance around the 200‑day moving average; trading volume has also been below average, indicating lighter buying support. Article Title

Near‑term downward pressure: a Zacks piece explains why SHOP underperformed the broader market today—factors cited include profit‑taking, high valuation, macro rate/inflation concerns, and technical resistance around the 200‑day moving average; trading volume has also been below average, indicating lighter buying support. Negative Sentiment: Broader market/sector dynamics (rate sensitivity and lofty multiples) leave Shopify vulnerable to short‑term pullbacks despite long‑term upside arguments. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.70. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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