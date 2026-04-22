TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 14,468 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 14,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $153.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,950. The trade was a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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