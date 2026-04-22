Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $198,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,294,000 after buying an additional 939,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,455,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,024,000 after buying an additional 6,101,936 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,714,000 after buying an additional 505,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 601,254 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $707.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $521.59 and a 52-week high of $715.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.76. The firm has a market cap of $776.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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