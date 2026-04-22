TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,695 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 129.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 571,536 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 375.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 980,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alamos Gold Stock Down 9.0%

AGI stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $575.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Alamos Gold from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

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Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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