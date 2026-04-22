TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 59,449 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1,133.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,449 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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