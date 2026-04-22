Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is WealthCollab LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.6% of WealthCollab LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Finward Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $255.27 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.07 and a 200-day moving average of $334.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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