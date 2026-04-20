Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.21% of State Street worth $77,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $324,576,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in State Street by 11.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 208,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $2,622,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $6,611,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in State Street by 49.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 127,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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State Street Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of STT opened at $145.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.56 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.05.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.20. State Street had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.47%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,059.84. This represents a 22.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $136.00 price objective on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

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About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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