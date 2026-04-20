Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $565,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

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About iShares Silver Trust

Shares of SLV stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51.

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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