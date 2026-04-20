Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $565,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.
iShares Silver Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish case — 247Wall Street argues silver is materially undervalued versus gold (a very wide gold-to-silver ratio) and recommends buying silver ETFs as the next leg up could be “explosive,” giving a fundamental/story-driven catalyst for SLV inflows. Buy This ETF as Silver’s Next Leg up Can Be Even More Explosive
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/price catalyst — Benzinga reports silver rebounded near $80 after a regional ceasefire eased inflation fears and the U.S. dollar weakened; such price strength tends to lift SLV directly through higher NAV and investor interest. Silver Rebounds Near $80 As Ceasefire Eases Inflation Fears— 3 ETFs To Watch Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning — Pre-market coverage notes broad ETFs and equity futures were firmer as investors took positions around earnings; ETF flows and general risk-on moves can lift commodity ETFs like SLV but are not a direct silver-specific catalyst. Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Friday as Investors Take Positions Amid Corporate Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/range context — Several market notes (FXEmpire, Kitco) describe silver as range-bound with modest gains and waning volatility; these technical views imply upside is possible but a clear breakout is needed for sustained SLV outperformance. Gold and Silver Price Analysis: Will a Breakout End the Current Range?
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term outlook tempered — Bloomberg commentary summarized by Kitco suggests silver may “languish between $50 and $100 for years,” which is not bearish for SLV’s current rally but signals potential limited upside over a multi-year horizon. Silver prices to ‘languish between $50 and $100 for years’ – Bloomberg’s McGlone
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term weakness signals — Some Kitco reports note periods where silver traded weaker even as gold gained, highlighting risk of short-term pullbacks that could temporarily drag SLV down. Gold up a bit, silver weaker in quieter, consolidative trade
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
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