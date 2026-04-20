Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF $TAN

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 719.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 779,301 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111,322 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,252,000.

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Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $55.13 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider). The Index is designed to track companies within the business segments of the solar energy industry, which include companies that produce solar power equipment and products for end users, companies that produce fabrication products (such as the equipment used by solar cell and module producers to manufacture solar power equipment) or services (such as companies specializing in the solar cell manufacturing or the provision of consulting services to solar cell and module producers) for solar power equipment producers.

Further Reading

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