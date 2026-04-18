Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 202,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $735,000. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $735,000.

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Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

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