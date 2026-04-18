Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,477,404,000 after buying an additional 6,908,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,592,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,658,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $251.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $206.63 and a 12-month high of $268.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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