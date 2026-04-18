Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Fabrinet by 45.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,432,000 after acquiring an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fabrinet by 226.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,010,000 after acquiring an additional 346,113 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $124,847,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Fabrinet by 183.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,621,000 after acquiring an additional 215,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fabrinet by 33.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities set a $600.00 target price on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.50.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $690.29 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $167.33 and a one year high of $708.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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