Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $56,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 990.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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