China Renaissance Issues Positive Forecast for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by China Renaissance from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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