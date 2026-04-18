Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Free Report) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A Samsara -0.56% -0.72% -0.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Samsara”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Samsara $1.62 billion 10.98 -$9.12 million ($0.02) -1,530.30

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accelera Innovations and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00 Samsara 1 3 12 2 2.83

Samsara has a consensus target price of $46.18, indicating a potential upside of 50.87%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Summary

Samsara beats Accelera Innovations on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelera Innovations

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Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company’s Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Samsara

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Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy. Its applications include video-based safety that enables customers to build a safety program and protect their teams with AI-enabled video; vehicle telematics which provides visibility into real-time vehicle location and diagnostics with GPS tracking, routing and dispatch, fuel efficiency management, electric vehicle usage and charge planning, preventative maintenance, and insights to manage fuel and energy costs; and mobile apps and workflows that improves productivity for frontline workers and enables regulatory compliance for workers to see upcoming jobs, capture electronic documents, perform maintenance inspections, maintain compliance logs, and message with back-office administration. The company also provides equipment monitoring which offers visibility and management of unpowered and powered assets, ranging from generators and compressors to heavy construction equipment and trailers to improve operating efficiency, prevent unplanned downtime, and avoid critical safety and compliance issues; and site visibility that provides remote visibility into sites to improve onsite security, safety, and incident response times. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. Samsara Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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