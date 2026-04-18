Contrasting Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Strive (NASDAQ:ASST)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) and Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Strive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Strive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility and Risk

Adeia has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strive has a beta of 15.29, indicating that its share price is 1,429% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 1 5 0 2.83 Strive 1 1 1 2 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adeia and Strive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Strive has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Strive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Strive is more favorable than Adeia.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Strive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia 25.05% 38.01% 14.98% Strive -7,335.00% -122.88% -108.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adeia and Strive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $443.39 million 7.22 $111.07 million $0.98 29.52 Strive $5.73 million 188.41 -$420.59 million ($6.00) -2.60

Adeia has higher revenue and earnings than Strive. Strive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adeia beats Strive on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

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Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies. It also licenses consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes producers of smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; semiconductors, including providers of sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices; and social media companies that allow users to stream and upload user-generated content. The company licenses its innovations under the Adeia brand name. Adeia Inc. was formerly known as Xperi Corporation and changed its name to Adeia Inc. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

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