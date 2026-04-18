Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.60.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

In related news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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