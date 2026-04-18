Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $38,720.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $38,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,007,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,110,150.96. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $36,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $39,120.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $36,600.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $36,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $38,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $38,360.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Steven Yi sold 5,227 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $51,956.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $39,720.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.39. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.MediaAlpha’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research cut MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

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About MediaAlpha

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MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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