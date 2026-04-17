Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.71.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $178.44 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $121.24 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $513.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average of $197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.