DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 107672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNBBY shares. Pareto Securities lowered DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 21.00%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

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