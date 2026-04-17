Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,674,000 after purchasing an additional 739,584 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 437,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 183,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. Columbia Sportswear Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.22%.The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

See Also

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