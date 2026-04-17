Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $351,000 Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $60,772.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,088.20. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $81,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,955.20. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.37% and a negative return on equity of 64.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.